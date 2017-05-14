Hot Downloads

Features

Congrats: Suyyash Rai is the Insta KING of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 May 2017 09:28 AM

He loves to play negative roles and excels in each character he dons. We are referring to none other than the ingenious actor Suyyash Rai.

He made his debut as Neil Khurana in Star One’s supernatural show Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani. Moving on to roles in shows like Kya Hua Tera Vaada and many ramp shows, he continues winning hearts by his terrific acting skills.

Suyyash is currently shooting for Sony TV’s new show Pehredar Piya Ki, and he never fails to post adorable pictures from the set. He also puts up pictures with his family whom he loves the most.

His Instagram posts have gained more than 30k likes and 100 comments.

Check it out:

With this lil prince ️ Afan Khan aka Ratan #PPK

A post shared by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on

This ladkiiiiii is ️SUPER DUPER ADORABLE @tejasswiprakash #PPK

A post shared by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on

There’s much anticipation for Pehredar Piya Ki and Suyyash’s role in it!

Let us know what you think?

Suyyash Rai, Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani, Kya Hua Tera Vaada, instagram, Pehredar Piya Ki, Insta King,

