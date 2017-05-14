Congrats: Suyyash Rai is the Insta KING of the week

He loves to play negative roles and excels in each character he dons. We are referring to none other than the ingenious actor Suyyash Rai.

He made his debut as Neil Khurana in Star One’s supernatural show Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani. Moving on to roles in shows like Kya Hua Tera Vaada and many ramp shows, he continues winning hearts by his terrific acting skills.

Suyyash is currently shooting for Sony TV’s new show Pehredar Piya Ki, and he never fails to post adorable pictures from the set. He also puts up pictures with his family whom he loves the most.

His Instagram posts have gained more than 30k likes and 100 comments.

Check it out:

I already LOVEEEE them ️ wat an honour to work with all of them specially Parmeet Sir #PPK Wattttt mad fun last night loving this show and everything about it already A post shared by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on May 12, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

With this lil prince ️ Afan Khan aka Ratan #PPK A post shared by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on May 12, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

This ladkiiiiii is ️SUPER DUPER ADORABLE @tejasswiprakash #PPK A post shared by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on May 11, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

She captured MY LIFE in one frame ️ @deepikasdeepclicks thanku once again darling god bless. I love u all ️ A post shared by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on May 1, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

They say long distance relationships doesnt work...but 1700 kms away but I can still hear my Mom's lullaby in my head ️ I miss u mumma @rai.ranjana PC : @deepikasdeepclicks Caption : @soulful_tales @manik_simmi_sharma #milnazaroorihai A post shared by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on May 9, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

There’s much anticipation for Pehredar Piya Ki and Suyyash’s role in it!

Let us know what you think?