Congratulations: Aashika Bhatia is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Currently wooing her charm on her fans and TikTok followers, Aashika Bhatia is indeed a social media bee.
The beauty was seen in popular shows like Parvarrish (Sony TV) and made the audience go gaga over her acting skills. Aashika is quite active on social media and loves connecting with her Instafam. The beauty sets major fashion goals for her followers, and we are in awe of her transformation.
Her posts have got her 200K likes and 300 comments. We thus crown her Insta Queen of the Week!
Take a look at Aashika's posts on her INSTAGRAM handle!
