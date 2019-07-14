Congratulations: Anita Hassanandani is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Stunning, charismatic, and stupendous are a few adjectives that can be used to define this week’s Insta queen. She has acted in many multilingual films and serials. The beguiling actress started her TV career in 2001 with Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli. Yes, we are talking about Anita Hassanandani.

The actress has become a household name and is much loved for her stint in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Shagun Arora and as Vish in Season 3 of Naagin.

The diva was much appreciated for her role in Kucch To Hai in 2003 and has been a part of many path breaking shows. She became quite the known face as Anjali from popular daily KavyaAnjali.

The alluring actress leaves no stone unturned to entertain her viewers. Anita also loves staying in touch with her fans and audience via social media. She soon will be seen shaking a leg with her dancing partner in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9.

Even though the beauty is caught up with hectic shoot schedules, she manages to take out time for her army of fans on social media. She has got almost 150K Likes and nearly 200 Comments on all her Insta posts.

The striking beauty is crowned as the INSTA Queen of the week for being a social media savvy.

Take a look at her posts right here!