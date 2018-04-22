MUMBAI:Congratulations: Anita Hassanandani is the INSTA Queen of the week!

This weeks INSTA queen is a stunner in the truest sense. Acted in many multilingual films and serials, the beguiling actress started her TV career in 2001 with Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli and is currently a popular household name much appreciated for her role as Shagun Arora in Star Plus popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She will be seen next in Ekta Kapoor's Season 3 of Naagin playing the role of an antagonist - Vish.

The stupendous and charismatic Anita Hassanandani began her Bollywood career with Subhash Ghai's film Taal in 1999. She was loved for her role in Kucch To Hai in 2003. Later she was seen in Star' series Kkavyaanjali and became a much known face for her role of Anjali in the show.

What do you think of ;Anita Hassanandani?

Anita made the audience swoon on her acting skills in a supernatural thriller, Dipannita Sharma and played a pivitol role in Koi Aap Sa opposite Aftab Shivdasani and Dipannita Sharma. The audience is simply in love with Anita for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Shagun and is much eager for her new look and to drool on her new avtar in Naagin 3.

Busy with two big banner shows and her personal life, the actress still manages to squeeze in some time for her fans in her busy schedule for which the fans simply adore her and are in love with her.

With more than 200K Likes and almost 200 comments on all her post, the striking beauty is crowned as the INSTA Queen of the week for being a social media savvy. Have a look at her post from her Instagram account.

