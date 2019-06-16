Features

CONGRATULATIONS: Asha Negi is INSTA Queen of the Week!

16 Jun 2019 01:31 PM

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta Queen made her television debut with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta as Purvi and became quite a household name. The fans simply adore her for her charm and chirpy attitude.

We are talking about Asha Negi, who was recently seen acing her role opposite Sharman Joshi in ALTBalaji’s Baarish. She was even applauded for her role in Ek Mutthi Aasmaan as Kalpana and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan as Koyal. The diva has also won Indian dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 along with her partner Rithvik Dhanjani, whom she met and fell in love with on the sets of Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta.

The beauty is currently seen vacationing in London with both Karan and Ritwik.

All her posts have 150K likes and nearly 200 comments. We thus crown her INSTA Queen of the Week.

Here’s a glimpse of Asha Negi’s Instagram handle!

