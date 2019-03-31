Congratulations: Avika Gor is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Another week has gone by, and we are back to crown yet another telly town beauty as Insta Queen of the Week. She is stunning, gorgeous, is killing it with her dance moves, and leave no stone unturned to woo her charm on her audience.

The diva essays any role she takes with style. Avika Gor got her big break in the television industry and got recognized as a household name as Anandi in Colors’ popular daily Balika Vadhu opposite the charming Shashank Vyas.

Avika later played parallel lead in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka as Roli Siddhant Bharadwaj along with Dipika Kakar, Manish Raisinghan, and Shoaib Ibrahim in lead roles. The beauty was recently applauded for her stint in yet another Colors’ soap, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani, as the lead.

Avika Gor has impressed her fans even in Bolywood and Tollywood cinema. The beguiling actress is seen shaking a leg quite regularly these days, and we can’t stop going gaga over her dance moves. She was also seen on adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors).

With the outpouring of love from her followers in the form of likes and comments, (nearly 80K likes and 120 comments), we crown her Insta Queen of the Week. Take a look at her Instagram posts!