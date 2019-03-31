Features

Congratulations: Avika Gor is INSTA Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2019 02:02 PM

MUMBAI: Another week has gone by, and we are back to crown yet another telly town beauty as Insta Queen of the Week. She is stunning, gorgeous, is killing it with her dance moves, and leave no stone unturned to woo her charm on her audience.

The diva essays any role she takes with style. Avika Gor got her big break in the television industry and got recognized as a household name as Anandi in Colors’ popular daily Balika Vadhu opposite the charming Shashank Vyas.

Avika later played parallel lead in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka as Roli Siddhant Bharadwaj along with Dipika Kakar, Manish Raisinghan, and Shoaib Ibrahim in lead roles. The beauty was recently applauded for her stint in yet another Colors’ soap, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani, as the lead.

Avika Gor has impressed her fans even in Bolywood and Tollywood cinema. The beguiling actress is seen shaking a leg quite regularly these days, and we can’t stop going gaga over her dance moves. She was also seen on adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors).

With the outpouring of love from her followers in the form of likes and comments, (nearly 80K likes and 120 comments), we crown her Insta Queen of the Week. Take a look at her Instagram posts!

Tags > Insta QUEEN of the week, Avika Gor, Dipika Kakar, Manish Raisingha, Shoaib Ibrahim in lead roles. The beauty was recently applauded for her stint in yet another Colors’ soap, LaadoLaado - Veerpur Ki Mardani, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Colors TV, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
30 Mar 2019 02:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
This is what Anita would do if she wakes up as Pearl V Puri, Ekta Kapoor, and others
This is what Anita would do if she wakes up as... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re...

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re...

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shabbir Ahluwalia
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi

past seven days