Congratulations: Charlie Chauhan is the INSTA Queen of the week!

Mumbai: We are back with the weekly Insta Queen for our avid readers. The crown of this week’s Insta queen definitely belongs to the Queen of Hills.

Any guesses who we are talking about?

Well, it’s none other than the Shimla girl Charlie Chauhan.

The gorgeous actress’s tryst with television started with MTV’s popular show Roadies (Season 7). Charlie is known for her role of Mukti in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Ela in Best Friends For Ever- BFF. She made her fans go gaga over her by showcasing her performance in the music video, Beparwaahiyaan; alongside Suyyash Rai. Currently the tinsel town beauty is relaxing in her home town and would be seen again in another music video named Chaap Tilak, the promo of which seems promising.

The love and affection of her fans have garnered her more than 50K Likes and nearly 500 Comments, making her the INSTA Queen of the week.

