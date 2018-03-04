Congratulations: Dipika Kakkar is the INSTA Queen of the week!

Mumbai: This week’s Insta Queen is a popular household name and is much loved for her performance in Sasural Simar Ka. The tinsel town beauty recently got married to Shoaib Ibrahim and their marriage rituals looked nothing less than a dream. Well, we are talking about Dipika Kakar.

The actress who started her TV career with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi was later loved for her acting in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. The diva even participated in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8 and Nach Baliye.

Even after being so caught up with her marriage like any other bride, Dipika made it a point to stay connected with her fans and shared her happiness with them through her Instagram handle.

With so much love flowing her way and rising fan following Dipika Kakar is crowned as the Insta Queen of the week.

