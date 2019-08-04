Features

Congratulations: Faisal Shaikh is INSTA King of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Aug 2019 02:04 PM

MUMBAI: This week’s INSTA King is quite popular for posting funny videos and has also earned a precious badge on TikTok for being an ace comedian.

Faisal Shaikh enjoys a huge fan following on both TikTok and Instagram and is quite popular among the youth.

He is blessed with a killer smile and has made many heads turn with his to-die-for abs and his acting talent.

The TikTok sensation enjoys interacting with his fans at any given chance. His posts have 220K likes and 500 comments, and we crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Here’s a sneak peek into Faisal's Instagram handle!

