Features

Congratulations: Hina Khan is INSTA Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Aug 2019 01:36 PM

MUMBAI: From making a mark as Akshara in Star Plus’ popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to being a part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan is a stunner in the true sense.

The beauty has been making headlines ever since her journey in the industry began and was much appreciated for her role as Komolika in Star Plus’ daily Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Hina enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Fans were not pleased about her exit from the show.

Hina made us fall in love with all her shades, from Akshara to Komolika, and her adventurous side in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves maintaining a fine balance between her professional and personal lives and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers.

Her posts have more than 200K likes and nearly 2000 comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Here’s a sneak peek into Hina’s Instagram account!

Tags > Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Star Plus, Cannes Film Festival, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bigg Boss 11, Insta QUEEN of the week,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Aug 2019 03:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Want a body like Chandragupta Mauyra actress Barkha Bisht?
Want a body like Chandragupta Mauyra actress... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Aug 2019 02:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Engagement drama in Colors’ Choti Sardarni
Engagement drama in Colors’ Choti Sardarni | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Ssharad Malhotra and wife Ripci enjoys honeymoon...

Ssharad Malhotra and wife Ripci enjoys honeymoon in Europe
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

past seven days