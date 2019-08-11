Congratulations: Hina Khan is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: From making a mark as Akshara in Star Plus’ popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to being a part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan is a stunner in the true sense.



The beauty has been making headlines ever since her journey in the industry began and was much appreciated for her role as Komolika in Star Plus’ daily Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



Hina enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Fans were not pleased about her exit from the show.



Hina made us fall in love with all her shades, from Akshara to Komolika, and her adventurous side in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves maintaining a fine balance between her professional and personal lives and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers.



Her posts have more than 200K likes and nearly 2000 comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.



Here’s a sneak peek into Hina’s Instagram account!