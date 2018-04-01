Congratulations: Jennifer Winget is the INSTA Queen of the week!

Mumbai: One of the most gorgeous ladies of the industry who has wooed her audience with her killer looks and stunning beauty has once again managed to win our hearts. Yes, this lady has been crowned as the Insta Queen of the week.

We are taking about Beyhadh lead Maya Mehrotra aka Jennifer Winget who is currently winning hearts of her fans by her acting in Bepannaah as Zoya.

The gorgeous actress made her acting debut as a child artist in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and later was seen in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2014. She became famous amongst the teens for her role of Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye.

The tinsel town beauty is social media frenzy; she loves staying in constant touch with her fans via her social media handles. Her posts have more than 500K Likes and nearly 3500 Comments. With ample love pouring her way, Jennifer is crowned as the Insta Queen of the week.

With a smile to die for, we simply love gawking at the telly town beauty and so do her fans. Have a look at her posts from her Instagram handle.

