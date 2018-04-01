Home > Tv > features
Features

Congratulations: Jennifer Winget is the INSTA Queen of the week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2018 01:06 PM

Mumbai: One of the most gorgeous ladies of the industry who has wooed her audience with her killer looks and stunning beauty has once again managed to win our hearts. Yes, this lady has been crowned as the Insta Queen of the week.  

We are taking about Beyhadh lead Maya Mehrotra aka Jennifer Winget who is currently winning hearts of her fans by her acting in Bepannaah as Zoya.

The gorgeous actress made her acting debut as a child artist in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and later was seen in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2014. She became famous amongst the teens for her role of Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye.

The tinsel town beauty is social media frenzy; she loves staying in constant touch with her fans via her social media handles. Her posts have more than 500K Likes and nearly 3500 Comments.  With ample love pouring her way, Jennifer is crowned as the Insta Queen of the week.

With a smile to die for, we simply love gawking at the telly town beauty and so do her fans. Have a look at her posts from her Instagram handle.

Tags > Jennifer Winget, Insta QUEEN of the week, Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Dill Mill Gayye, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, Kuch Naa Kaho, Beyhadh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Abhay Deol and Patralekha grace Sony TV's...

Abhay Deol and Patralekha grace Sony TV's Family Time With Kapil Sharma
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
31 Mar 2018 09:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Celebrities play Truth or Bear at TellyChakkar's 13th anniversary
Celebrities play Truth or Bear at TellyChakkar... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Asha & Rithvik reunites for Zee TV's...

Asha & Rithvik reunites for Zee TV's Kaleerein
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Manava Naik
Manava Naik

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days