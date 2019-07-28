Congratulations: Kanika Mann is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: We are back to crown yet another beauty from the television world as Insta Queen of the Week.



Kanika Mann, who is currently portraying the lead role in Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, predominantly works in the Punjabi industry. The beauty has been a part of the music industry along with Punjabi cinema and television.



Once again, the actress is set to woo the audience with her charm in her upcoming music video. Kanika will be seen in a Punjabi music video titled Wajood. We simply adore the beauty for her impeccable style statement and persona.

The diva loves to stay connected with her fans and audience and is often interacts with her InstaFam. Even though she is caught up amidst hectic work schedules, she manages to squeeze in time to share a slice of her life with her fans.



Her clicks have got her nearly 80K likes and 120 comments, and we crown her INSTA Queen of the Week.



Take a look at Kanika Mann’s Instagram handle!