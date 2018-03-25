Congratulations: Karan Singh Grover is the INSTA King of the week!

Mumbai: This week’s INSTA king is truly the king of many hearts. His female fan following speaks for itself. He is none other than Karan Singh Grover!

This handsome hunk made many hearts skip a beat by his drool worthy body and heart melting smile.

The actor, who became the dream boy of many, kick-started his career in 2004 with the MTV show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. Later he acted in many famous shows including Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Solhah Singarr, Teri Meri Love Stories, Qubool Hai and the famous teen show Dill Mill Gayye.

Not just TV audience, by his work he also won the hearts of Bollywood buffs. He acted in films like Hate Story 3, Alone.

Karan Singh Grover, who is still considered as the chocolate boy by his female fans, tied the knot with the gorgeous Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu.

The heartthrob is giving style goals by his latest clicks and we must say he is raising the hotness meter. The fans simply love what Karan is sharing. All his posts have more than 45K Likes and nearly 1K Comments. Thus, Karan is crowned as the Insta King of the week.

Take a look at his stylish clicks-

