CONGRATULATIONS: Krishna Mukherjee is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: The bubbly diva of telly town, who is seen acing her role in Star Plus’ daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Alia, Krishna Mukherjee is without a doubt raising the hotness meter with her effortlessly gorgeous clicks.



The beauty seem to have set a million hearts racing with her child-like innocence and a smile to die for. She has also been a part of shows like Jhalli Anjali, Twist Wala Love, and Colors’ Naagin 3.



Even though the actress is caught up with work and personal commitments, she manages to share a slice of her life with her fans and audience.



Her posts have garnered nearly 110K likes and 90 comments. Thus, we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.



Take a look at the posts from her Instagram handle!