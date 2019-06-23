Features

CONGRATULATIONS: Krishna Mukherjee is INSTA Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jun 2019 01:32 PM

MUMBAI: The bubbly diva of telly town, who is seen acing her role in Star Plus’ daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Alia, Krishna Mukherjee is without a doubt raising the hotness meter with her effortlessly gorgeous clicks.

The beauty seem to have set a million hearts racing with her child-like innocence and a smile to die for. She has also been a part of shows like Jhalli Anjali, Twist Wala Love, and Colors’ Naagin 3.

Even though the actress is caught up with work and personal commitments, she manages to share a slice of her life with her fans and audience.

Her posts have garnered nearly 110K likes and 90 comments. Thus, we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Take a look at the posts from her Instagram handle!

