CONGRATULATIONS: Nakuul Mehta is INSTA King of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jun 2019 01:02 PM

MUMBAI: Setting the hotness meter soaring with his charm and looks, this week’s Insta king is winning many hearts. Nakuul’s current look as the host for the India v/s Pak Cricket series is sending many females heart racing.

Famous for his role in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz as Shivaay Singh Oberoi, Nakuul Mehta has managed to woo us with not only his acting skills but also his down-to-earth attitude.

He was much appreciated for his role in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar.

Even though the actor is quite tied up, Nakuul loves staying in touch with his fans and audience.

His posts have got him more than 150K likes and nearly 220 comments. Thus, we crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Here’s a glimpse into Nakuul Mehta’s instagram handle!

