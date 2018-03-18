Home > Tv > features
Congratulations: Nakuul Mehta is the INSTA King of the week!

Mumbai: Currently ruling the hearts of the audience by his performance in Star Plus’ popular soap Ishqbaaaz, Nakuul Mehta time and again has managed to turn millions of heads his way by his unbeatable charm.

The handsome lad recently had turned into a Love Guru for TellyChakkar’s Valentine’s Day segment wherein fans had poured in quite a good bunch of questions for Nakuul and termed him as their ‘love guru’.

Caught between work, family and personal space, the actor still manages to stay connected with his audience and fans. And his fans indeed love Nakuul for the way he socializes and stays connected with them through social media.

Nakuul’s Insta posts have garnered more than 90K Likes and almost 580 Comments. Thus he is TellyChakkar’s INSTA King of the week. 

What do you think about Nakuul Mehta?

