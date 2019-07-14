Features

Congratulations: Priyank Sharma is INSTA King of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jul 2019 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: As we approach the end of yet another eventful week, we would like to applaud the heartthrob of television.

Delightful lad Priyank Sharma, who made a name in the industry by being a part of a handful of reality shows like MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, and Colors' Bigg Boss, has managed to grab eyeballs with his stint in Puncch Beat on ALTBalaji. He is indeed a delight to gawk for our sore eyes.

The charming actor has a body to die for and he enjoys a huge female fan following. Priyank loves staying in touch with his fans and followers. The actor leaves no chance to set the hotness meter soaring high with a soaring hot body and an even killer smile that would send your hearts racing.

Almost all his posts have more than 150K likes and nearly 250 comments. We crown him as INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at his Instagram posts!

