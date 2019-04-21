Features

Congratulations: Ritwik Dhanjani is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King started his journey with Imagine TV’s daily soap Bandani and was much loved for his stint in Zee TV’s popular Pavitra Rishta opposite the stunning Asha Negi.

Rithvik Dhanjani is a fitness enthusiast and loves balancing his workout regime and professional life to perfection.

Rithvik fell in love with Asha Negi on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, and the fans simply adore the chemistry between the duo. Rithvik has been a part of many popular shows like Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani, web series XXX on ALTBalaji, and a handful of reality TV shows.

He even showed the audience his daredevil side by being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors). He was even a host for Yeh Hai Aashiqui, where he shared his love story in one of the episodes.

Even though the actor is busy exploring the world and maintaining a balance between his personal and professional life, he still manages to share a slice of his life with his fans.

All his posts have got him nearly 100k likes and almost 250 comments. We crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Here’s a glimpse into the handsome hunk's account!
