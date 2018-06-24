Congratulations: Rubina Dilaik is the INSTA Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: It is rightly said that “marriages are made in heaven” and one of the most lovable and admirable couples from the telly world who recently tied the knot has made us believe a little more in the saying.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who were dating previously, have stamped their relationship as official on 21st June and opened the new beautiful chapter of their life. Rubina, who is popularly known for her role in Colors’ Shakt- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, is much loved by her fans and the pretty lady loves sharing a slice of her life with her audience.

The stunning beauty has given us major travel goals in the past and now that she married the love her life, fans can’t seem to be gushing upon the couple’s charm.

Almost all of Rubina’s posts have 200K Likes and nearly 150 Comments. Thus we crown her as the Insta Queen of the week. Checkout the pictures shared by the stunning Rubina Dilaik—