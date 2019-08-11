Congratulations: Shantanu Maheshwari is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Chocolate boy Shantanu Maheshwari has been the talk of the town because of his killer moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9 and his acting skills in Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V.



Shantanu is currently seen setting the stage on fire with his baliye Nityaami Shirke on Nach Baliye 9, whom he met during the shoot of ALTBalaji’s Medically Yours.



The duo never fail to cheer us up with their Instagram feed, and we are in love with them.



Shantanu is ruling it on Instagram! From candid poses to funny laughs, everything is simply perfect. The actor is extremely cute, don’t you think?



With almost 120K likes and nearly 200 comments on each post, we crown him Insta King of the Week!



Here’s a sneak peek into Shantanu’s Instagram handle!