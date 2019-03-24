Features

Congratulations: Surbhi Chandana is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: The beguiling beauty looks stunning in anything and everything she adorns and leaves no stone unturned to woo her charm on her audience.

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the character of Anika opposite the handsome Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. It was one of her best roles and helped her gain much audience appreciation.

Surbhi began her career in a cameo role that she played in SAB TV’s popular Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety and was later seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi (Star Plus) as Suzanne and Qubool Hai (Zee TV) as Haya.

The bond the diva shares with her girl gang from Ishqbaaaz is something we all love. Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parekh posted many funny behind-the-scenes videos along with Surbhi while the show was on.

Surbhi is a fitness enthusiast and follows a regular yoga routine to stay in shape. Almost all her posts have got her 130K likes and nearly 150 comments, and we crown her INSTA Queen of the Week.

Take a look at the posts Surbhi has shared on her Instagram handle!

