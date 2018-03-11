Home > Tv > features
Congratulations: Surbhi Jyoti is the Insta Queen of the week!

Mumbai: This week’s INSTA Queen has a smile that has sent million hearts racing. She is stunning, strong and without an iota of doubt is blessed with features to die for. Well, we are talking about Surbhi Jyoti.

The actress, who started her career with regional theatre, made her debut in Hindi industry in 2012 with 4 Lions Films production Qubool Hai, wherein she played the female lead. Surbhi also acted in several Punjabi films and hosted Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya opposite Meiyang Chang, a travel based show. She was recently seen in Star Plus’ supernatural thriller, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

The telly town beauty looks gorgeous and is a style guru for many. Be it summer look, messy look, red carpet look, you name and she nails it to utter perfection. With loads of love flowing her way in the form of more than 100K Likes and 150 Comments, Surbhi Jyoti is crowned as the INSTA Queen of the week. 

past seven days