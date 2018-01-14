Home > Tv > features
Congratulations! TellyChakkar picks Dheeraj Dhoopar as the INSTA King of the week

14 Jan 2018 02:02 PM

Dreamy and handsome is what this week's Insta king is! Best known for his role as Prem Bhardwaj in popular soap opera Sasural Simar Ka, Dheeraj Dhoopar is without a doubt one classy and stunning man. 

The gorgeous actor is not only a well-known face in the TV industry but has also done a commendable job in a one-of-its-kind web series by Aur Dikhao - SOAPHOLICS, a parody on the Indian TV shows. The actor is currently winning much appreciation for his role in Kundali Bhagya.

The fans find the lad quite enticing and so do we. The actor makes it a point to make the fans a part of his life through his constant Instagram posts. The actor is a fine- looking, head turner and the constant reason for raising the heartbeats of his female fan following with his pics. 

With more than 25K Likes and nearly 500 Comments, Dheeraj Dhoopar is crowned as the Insta King of the week! 

We have put together a bunch of Dheeraj's winsome and dapper looks that are bound to leave you drooling on the actor. Take a look!

