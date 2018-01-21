Congratulations! TellyChakkar picks Divyanka Tripathi as the INSTA Queen of the week

A stunning tellytown beauty who has managed to get appreciation, umpteen love for whatever role she plays, Ishi maa of small screen is without a doubt a versatile actress. Divyanka Tripathi played roles that got her admiration and a great fan following.

Caught amidst heavy work schedules, the exquisite beauty queen yet manages time to share a part of her high and lows with her army of fans in the form of posts and stories.

The actress is a well-known household name and is adored by fans from varied age groups. Divyanka has always made it a point to be connected with the fans. The stunning beauty is a head turner and broke many hearts when the gorgeous beauty got married.

Being socially active on social networking platforms and staying connected to the army of fans has made the beauteous Divyanka the Insta Queen of the week.

All the love and admiration from the fans has got the diva more than 100K Likes and nearly 250 Comments on all her posts crowning her the Insta Queen of the week.

TellyChakkar congratulates the stupendous actor on winning the title this week. Keep sharing a slice of your life and the fans will keep the love flowing.

