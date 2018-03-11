Congratulations: TellyChakkar picks Ravi Dubey as the INSTA King of the week!



He is versatile and charming with a drool worthy smile. Tellychakkar.com declares Ravi Dubey as the INSTA king of this week. Having enchanted the audience with his unparalleled acting chops right from his debut with DD National's Stree... Teri Kahaani in 2006 produced by Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, Ravi is one of the most knowledgeable and opinionated people in the industry.



The handsome lad is one of the motivational speakers at the TED Talks, wherein the actor gives the viewers a glimpse of his personal life and sheds light on how he came so far in his career and became a better being.



Ravi was a model before making an entry on the small screen. He has shot for not less than 40 commercial ad films that include Reliance, TVS Victor, ICICI, Nestle, Water Kingdom and many more. During 12/24 Karol Baug, Ravi met his Mrs. Right - Sargun Mehta on the sets of the show. The couple grew in love all the more and are one of the most celebrated and compatible couples that our TV industry boasts off.



The handsome man won many hearts and became a prominent household name through Sony’s popular soap opera, Saas Bina Sasural opposite Aishwarya Sakhuja and Zee TV’s show Jamai Raja opposite Nia Sharma. He set the bars for an ideal son-in-law way higher after the completion of these shows. Also, how can we miss pointing out that Jamai Raja was a one of a kind show which was male centric to an extent unlike the conventional format on TV.



Undoubtedly Ravi is multifaceted as even participated in fifth season of Star Plus celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye and Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati along with his better half Sargun Mehta.



Currently the stunner is making the crowd go gaga over his hilarious sense of humour in Colors' Entertainment Ki Raat on the professional front and is at bliss with his eight years of togetherness with Sargun personally.



With the over flowing love and support from the fans Ravi Dubey is crowned as the INSTA King of the week. All his posts have got him more than 77k likes and nearly 200 Comments and he continues to stay connected with his fans through social media.



