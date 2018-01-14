Home > Tv > features
Congratulations! TellyChakkar picks Surbhi Jyoti as the INSTA Queen of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2018

Popularly known for her chirpy, full of life and stupendous acting in Qubool Hai; Surbhi Jyoti is without a doubt one gorgeous tinsel town beauty. She was well appreciated for her acting skills in her recent soap opera Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

The actress is blessed with a serene smile that has left the hearts of her fans racing time and now. Although the diva is caught up with her work schedule and personal commitments, she makes it a point to share a slice of her life with her fans through her Instagram handle and the fans completely adore what she shares through her posts.

Surbhi looks breathtaking and alluring in her peach-perfect traditional look and is sure setting the hotness meter to exceptional heights. 

With almost 60K Likes and more than 100 Comments on all her posts - Surbhi Jyoti is crowned as the Insta Queen of the week.

Have a look at these exquisite pics from Surbhi Jyoti’s Insta that will make you fall in love with Ms Stunner all over again.

 

