Congratulations! TellyChakkar picks Surbhi Jyoti as the INSTA Queen of the week

Popularly known for her chirpy, full of life and stupendous acting in Qubool Hai; Surbhi Jyoti is without a doubt one gorgeous tinsel town beauty. She was well appreciated for her acting skills in her recent soap opera Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

The actress is blessed with a serene smile that has left the hearts of her fans racing time and now. Although the diva is caught up with her work schedule and personal commitments, she makes it a point to share a slice of her life with her fans through her Instagram handle and the fans completely adore what she shares through her posts.

Surbhi looks breathtaking and alluring in her peach-perfect traditional look and is sure setting the hotness meter to exceptional heights.

With almost 60K Likes and more than 100 Comments on all her posts - Surbhi Jyoti is crowned as the Insta Queen of the week.

Have a look at these exquisite pics from Surbhi Jyoti’s Insta that will make you fall in love with Ms Stunner all over again.

