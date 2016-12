'Cool' tweets of TV celebs that you need to SEE!!

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

It's good to see so many celebrities from Bollywood and television taking to Twitter to connect and interact with their fans.

Here we are featuring some funny, weird, delightful tweets of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy!!

"The sea, the sea, the open vast sea! The Blue, the breeze, the forever free" -Bryan W Procter. pic.twitter.com/kAfNo5Wmhm — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) December 17, 2016

There is a crack in everything.

That's how the light gets in.

#peace#goa#love#swimming#pool pic.twitter.com/SKNnZKMTMG — Niti Taylor (@niti_taylor) December 21, 2016

#One day I'll be at the place I always wanted to be pic.twitter.com/HLsGS3wkiS — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) December 20, 2016

Clear eyes . Full hearts . Can't lose! pic.twitter.com/VOJlYA7LCC — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) December 18, 2016

When Indian soaps suck the romance out your real life & the Mrs makes a bae-fie with the standie. #KyaSeKyaHoGaya pic.twitter.com/AtBEExqVYf — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 15, 2016

Onscreen Bandar and off screen sweetheart! Maddy urf Ajay Parmar! pic.twitter.com/ieabZWpOcF — Samiksha jaiswal (@Samikshajaisw10) December 7, 2016

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comment box below.