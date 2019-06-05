Eid Special: TV Celebrities shower Eid wishes...

MUMBAI: Ramadan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar, and as it comes to a close this week, Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr.



While Muslims observe four weeks of fasting during Ramadan, it is forbidden to fast on Eid. The festival is a joyous holiday when families and friends come together to share gifts and eat together. As the country gathers to celebrate this festival, our television actors gather to cherish and spread the joy of festivity and express their wishes from the Almighty!



Abrar Qazi



This Eid, I’m extremely fortunate to be working. I've always focused on getting recognition for my work, and with my show Gathbandhan, that dream has come true. Since I will be working on Eid, I've decided to treat my entire cast and crew with special biryani, a dish that completes the celebration. I wish everyone Eid Mubarak, and I hope we learn to live in peace and harmony.



Sana Makbul



Since childhood, Eid has been a celebration that brings the family together. What's most exciting is the Eidi that we get from our elders. I must say this Eid is a double celebration for me as I embark on a new journey with Vish. The show that has a unique concept, and it marks my return on television after a while. I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Eid and hope and pray that our show Vish connects well with the audience.



Hiba Nawab



My favourite dish is haleem biryani during Eid. Also, aloo and channa chaat is something that I drool over. Basically, everything that my mom cooks is my favourite and the specialty of Eid for me. I enjoy cooking rice pudding for myself, and I think I’m pretty good at it. I also love feeding my closed ones with it, hoping they love it as much as I do.



I usually celebrate Eid with my family and friends, and my mom cooks a lot of different kinds of dishes. So, it’s all about eating a lot after fasting for 30 days straight and of course followed by Ibaadad to thank God for everything!



It is always going to be my Nani giving us Eidi. As kids, we used to compare and compete with each other over our Eidis. That was one of the best times growing up. I would like to wish all my fans a happy Eid. Enjoy all the delicacies, and no need to diet. Just follow the 'Eat and Greet' mantra!



Romil Chaudhary



May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in our life and fill your heart with wonders. Eid Mubarak!



Helly Shah



May this special day bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. That's all I wish from the Almighty. Eid Mubarak!



Pearl V Puri



I wish on Eid that may the God give us happiness and shower lots of sunshine on us. Eid Mubarak!



Arshi Khan



May Allah flood our life with happiness, our heart with love, our soul with spirituality, and our mind with wisdom. Wishing you a very happy Eid. Chand Mubarak!



Kunal Jaisingh



I wish on Eid that may Allah accept our good deeds, forgive our sins, and ease our suffering. Eid Mubarak!



Mahika Sharma



May our homes and hearts be filled with joyful spirit of Eid. Laugh, Live, Love. Eid Mubarak!



Adnan Khan



This Eid I wish may the blessings of Allah fill our life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always. Eid Mubarak!



Tanya Sharma



May God send his love like sunshine to fill every corner of our heart and fills our life with a lot of happiness. Eid Mubarak!



Manish Goplani



May Allah fulfill our all dreams, hopes, and desires. And we enjoy a great year ahead. Eid Mubarak!