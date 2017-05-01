Hot Downloads

Features

Fashion goals: Actresses who rock the beach look

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
01 May 2017

Ah, it’s that time of the year again where all you need are a pair of sunglasses, lemonade and your feet dug up in the sand at a beach far away from home.

If you’re planning to go on a vacation or even if you’re not, these actresses donning bikinis will give you major summer goals for 2017!

We’ve compiled the best bikini looks for you. Have a look..

Babe in bright blues- Nia

Nia Sharma’s perfectly sculpted curves accentuate that blue strappy cut swimsuit so well that we couldn’t help but gaze at the beauty without blinking once! If you care to show off your curves too and get some good tan, this is the perfect beachwear inspiration!

Hotness in white- Karishma


The mercury is rising already, but Karishma Sharma has it all in control with this white coloured classic tank swimsuit. This summer, don’t fret and go ahead and show off those legs with a swimsuit like this one, you can also try pairing it with a light weight trench coat just like Karishma has!

Kaftani vibes- Mouni


Mouni Roy goes hot but humble with a loose-fitted blue kaftan shirt on top of her bikini. If you’re one of the shy ones but want to sport a beach look, this one is the safest game.

Miss casual-on-the-beach- Rubina

Rubina Dilaik’s beach outfit is very manageable yet looks elegant in every way! If you’re not into bikinis, a pair of hot pants and a crop top can go a long way!

The bandeau-kini queen- Shama

That lemon yellow bandeau-bikini looks like it was tailor-made for Shama Sikander’s hot body and chilled out attitude. Her beach look is total summer goals for us! Opt for a bikini like hers if you want to sport the Barbie beach look!

Who looks hottest? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.

