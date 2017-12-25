Fashion Hits and Misses of the week

Yet another week passed and here we are with our gorgeous and stunning tellytown divas as they try and experiment with new looks.

Even though our tinsel town lovelies love to mix and match and try creating something completely out of the box, some come out as a thumbs up and few end up looking utter disappointments.

Time and now our divas have left us stunned with their stupendous acting skills and words of wisdom but amidst the struggle of balancing work and a little me time they end up looking Thanda.

Setting a trend or a style quotient is not easy and the struggle to try something new and to nail that look is something the celebrities juggle with.

For some, it’s a hit and for some, it’s a miss as they end up portraying a disastrous sense of styling and become the butt of ridicule in the game of our weekly hits and misses.

Take a look at this week’s set of hits and misses, where, a few gorgeous actresses managed to win our hearts with their mind-boggling sense of style aand on the contrary, a few need to work hard on theirs.

Anita Hassanandani-HIT

Someone who wants to learn how to nail a simple black dress will totally follow the gorgeous Anita Hassanandani. A simple black slit dress sticking to the divas curves is doing nothing more than accentuating her curves to the T. Anita has a great sense of styling and hers is a total HIT in the race of hits and misses.

Charlie Chauhan - HIT

Someone call the fire brigade as Charlie Chauhan looks soaring hot in this adorable hot red and peach dress. Charlie looks nothing less than a princess and indeed her hotness quotient shoots up high. She indeed is wearing a perfect attire one can wear if you girls are planning to go out for a SPECIAL evening.

She is definitely a HIT.

Tejaswini Prakash - MISS

We have seen the diva in picture perfect attires earlier, but this choice doesn’t work for us. The stripes are making her look much taller but we feel the gorgeous beauty could have chosen a different set of stripes that would have made her look more voluptuous which would in turn made the fans go gaga. Therefore this is a sheer MISS in this weeks hits and misses.

Lovely Sassan - MISS

The actress has set the bar quite high for her own good by posting clicks that show her sense of styling. This dress doesn’t do justice to the alluring beauty. She could have totally combined the dress with pretty peeptoes and some simple yet so elegant accessories to make her look picture perfect. Her over all look doesn’t please us that much and hence lands her in the category of MISS. Try harder Sassan, we know you can do it.

Krissan Bareto - HIT

Pretty face, gorgeous features and hot curves is what the stunning Krissan has. The telly town beauty is not only a stunner in looks but is a master when you talk about styling. A simple denim shorts combined with a sexy top along with even more sexy baby pink shinny heels - Wow! Tej is looking a dish in this. We are in love with her style and the fans love her too; this is definitely a HIT.

Fenil Umrigar - HIT

Simple yet go to look is what Fenil Urmingar is carrying. Rugged denim jeans combined with ankle length black leather heels combined with a black top and a black long shirt and sleek straight hair; utmost perfection and easy to carry. Fenil indeed knows how to carry a style and how to set one also landing her in the category of HIT.

Sanaya Pithawala - MISS

The black dress is accentuating the adorable tinsel town beauty's curves but the choice of accessories doesn’t go with the over all look making her a MISS. Don’t get disheartened Sanaya we believe and we know you will nail the next look to the utmost perfection.

Pooja Banerjee - HIT

What better than carrying a traditional Indian look. Pooja Banerjee looks serene draped in a beautiful saree that indeed is accentuating her curves and is making her look more beauteous. Way to go Pooja we are in love with your Indian look and you definitely are a HIT for us.

Jasmin Bhasin -HIT

Flaunt you sexiness even when you wear a saree - That's exactly what Jasmin is showing off in this click. Black has been our favourite colour but it seems the beauty is leaving us speechless in her Indian look, wearing a black western styled saree combined with a perfect hair do. Jasmin is oozing hotness. HIT.

Sara Khan - MISS

What exactly is the sensual Sara Khan waering in this click? We highly doubt the actress' choices now now especially because we have seen her caring ultimate perfect attire’s in the past. She surely is a MISS.

Sargun Mehta - HIT

The beauteous diva has left us speechless. Sheer perfection is what her sense styling is. She looks nothing less than a princess in a white short dress with a brown waste belt combined with brown lace high heals. Talk about Indian, western, ethnic, any style and the actress masters it all. This surely is a HIT.