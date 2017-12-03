Fashionista Shilpa Shetty and her à la mode looks

The yummy mummy of silver screen who made her acting debut with King Khan aka SRK in Baazigar in 1993 is given us major fitness and styling goals.

The gorgeous fashionista who has been a part of Bollywood cinema along with Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema; and a handful of TV shows Shilpa Shetty Kundra is definitely a beauty. She is indeed setting the bars way higher for the divas with her ultra modern, snazzy sense of styling.

Blessed with a boy in 2002 the yummy mummy looks nothing less than a fitness model. She is still known for her song “Chura Ke Dil Maira Goriya Chali” and her breathtaking thumkas still have the vibe in them to set our hearts racing. Be it a formal look, traditional or even a fusion, Shilpa masters any attire she wears and her alluring figure acts like an added bonus to her scintillating looks.

You must follow her Instagram account, if you really want to idealise one such glamour girl who is winning millions of hearts even without trying to. Be it accesories or her attire Shilpa is an ultime perfection and looks stupendous in each click. Blessed with a sensuous body Mrs Kundra knows well what could accentuate those voluptuous curves.

Yaaay Diwwwwaaaalliii parties Thankyou @mohitrai for all the madness with the stylingOutfit: @falgunishanepeacockindia Earrings & Ring:@mrinalinichandra #dolledup #white #festive

We are head over heels in love with the raving beauty as she is a true exampler of what a serene pottery is. If I may quote “Wine is a bottled pottery” and so is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's beauty, it is getting hotter and better with time.