Five ‘FUN’ Tweets of Debaparna Chakraborty you must see

Mumbai, 28 January 2018: It’s not that the TV actors entertain their fans and audience only by their work on the small screen. Thanks to the advent of social media that now actors are not shying away from revealing their humorous, witty side.

Well, while browsing through the Twitter handle of TV actress Debaparna Chakraborty we came across some really interesting tweets. Her tweets are not only interesting but also reveal her witty side. And it’s not that she only shares fun tweets. Some of the tweets will inspire one to be positive.

Debaparna has earlier acted in TV serials like Bojhena Se Bojhena and Punyi Pukur. Presently, she is essaying a key role in Zee Bangla’s Bhanumatir Khel.

Here we have compiled five interesting tweets of the actress exclusively for you. Take a look.