One night stands are not my cup of tea: Sahil Uppal

Features

Five interesting things about Ridhima Ghosh

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2017 10:00 AM

Beautiful lady Ridhima Ghosh is a well known actress in T-town. She has acted in both films and television soaps like Fakebook (film), Rajkahini (film) and Byomkesh (soap). Ridhima is a fashionista. Here we bring five interesting things about the actress. Read on-

The pretty actress did her schooling from Loreto House.

She made her acting debut with the serial ‘Bou Kotha Kao’. It saw her playing the antagonist.

Her first film was ‘Friend’.

She is dating well known T-town actor Gaurav Chakrabarty. Together the couple has worked in films like Rang Milanti and Laptop.

The Bong beauty is a foodie. 
 
 
 
