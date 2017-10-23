Ek Deewana Tha, starring Donal Bisht as Sharanya, Namik Paul as Shiv and Vikram Singh Chauhan as Vyom has attracted everyone’s attention for its unconventional and extraordinary concept. While the audiences are waiting with bated breath to watch the first episode of the show starting tonight, 23 October at 10:00 PM

on Sony Entertainment Television, we bring forth five significant reasons that makes the show a must watch!

Unconventional concept: Any experimental subject is fresh and attracts audience' attention. And going by the kind of curiosity Ek Deewaana Tha has created since the first teaser aired, it is a testimony to the fact that the show’s concept is unique and appealing. The mystical story revolves around Sharanya (played by Donal) and Vyom (played by Vikram Singh Chauhan) and a supernatural entity Shiv (played by Namik Paul). Why has Shiv returned from the domain of death? What is the motive for his reappearance remains a mystery to be seen by everyone.

Visual treat: Shot at multiple beautiful locations of Mussoorie and Panchgani, the show captures the scenic beauty and landscape. The creative team has ensured the use of top-notch audio-visual special effects to heighten the delight factor for audiences and offer an appealing visual treat to all its viewers.

Namik’s ghost avatar: Sharanya and Vyom’s trendy look combined with a never-seen-before ghostly look of Shiv will be an exciting factor in the show. The creative team consulted an American doctor and created specialised black lenses for Namik to create Shiv's ghostly appearance. The audiences will be spell bound after witnessing Namik’s supernatural avatar.

Stellar starcast: Donal Bisht as Sharanya, Namik Paul as Shiv, Vikram Singh Chauhan as Vyom, Amar Upadhyay as Vyom’s father, Delnaaz Irani as a clairvoyant form an integral part of the show. While each of them have won audiences’ praise for their stunning work before, with Ek Deewaana Tha they all have put their best foot forward to delight audiences all over again.

Unexpected Twists and Turns – Ek Deewana Tha is a mystical love story of a girl and a boy with a supernatural twist. The audiences will be offered a roller coaster ride of suspense and thrill along with a dash of romance. An intriguing tale of a lover who has returned from the other side. What secrets will be revealed as he makes his presence felt in the material world will keep viewers on tenterhooks.