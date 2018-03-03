Five things Bhumika Gurung learnt playing Nimki

Mumbai: The TV show makers weave characters after a lot of thought and out of all some become not just entertaining characters but also inspiring. Nimki from Star Bharat’s popular show Nimki Mukhiya (Qissago Telefilms) is one such inspiring character. There’s a lot to learn from this fun-loving and full of life character.

The role of Nimki is being essayed by the pretty actress Bhumika Gurung. In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Bhumika shared five things that she has learnt from her on-screen character. Read on to know –

1. I have learnt to be positive.

2. One should always keep smiling.

3. Nimki has taught me to leave behind all my sorrows.

4. I have learnt to be practical in life.

5. It is important to love yourself.

Great learning, Bhumika!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.