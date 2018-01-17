Five things that make Birthday boy Nakuul Mehta TellyChakkar's favourite

Lots of good wishes and love are pouring in for the blue-eyed birthday boy Nakuul Mehta!

Nakuul has already become a sensation among the youth by portraying the classy and dynamic Shivaay in Star Plus’ much-loved romantic drama Ishqbaaaz.

Not just with his efficient acting skills and good looks but there is so much more to this man that makes him everyone’s favourite, including ours. On his special day, TellyChakkar lists down few key points that make the birthday boy so special.

Do give it a read –

An epitome of good looks – Nakuul perfectly symbolizes being classy, handsome, dapper and photogenic. Girls just can’t get enough of this man. His stylish appearance and his blue eyes add a lot more to his persona. He is the ultimate style icon and we do look up to him when it comes to men's fashion.

The wittiest best – It’s hard to beat Nakuul when it comes to spontaneity and being the wittiest of all! He can easily make someone’s day brighter with his witty comebacks. His co-stars, friends and fans better know this amazing side of Nakuul. There have been times when Nakuul didn’t even miss the chance to tease his fans with his wittiest best.

Sense of humor – A good looking man with an amazing sense of humour does exist. Nakuul often leaves people in splits with his sense of humor and sarcasm. His Twitter account is a good proof of how good is he at sarcasm and being the humorous one. Go and scroll down through his timeline and get a taste of his sarcastic side.

Multi-talented – Not only with his acting skills but Nakuul has showed his skills in the field of production and direction too. His web series I Don’t Watch TV has been quite well appreciated and loved by all. He is the king of multi-tasking and there is a lot to learn from him.

Fan-friendly – Being a celebrity, it becomes difficult for them to respond to their fans on social media but Nakuul never fails to surprise them. Yeah, many a times he has surprised his fans with his quick replies with an added blend of sarcasm in it that leaves the fans happy and in splits.

Three cheers for Nakuul!

TellyChakkar wishes him a very Happy Birthday and a fantastic year ahead!