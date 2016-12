No matter how much tussle we get to witness on Zee TV’s popular supernatural series Brahmarakshas among the characters, off screen, the actors are busy enjoying their moments on the set.

They share their bonhomie and joviality by sharing snaps and videos on social media platforms. Here, we document some of their memories captured on the Instagram wall.

Check them out:

We clean up well ... don't we ?! Chillin' with my BrahmaRakshas offscreen !!! #brahmarakshas Tonight at 9pm on @ZeeTv ! A photo posted by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:17am PST

Oh Just Chillin With The Villian's !! Come chill with us at 9pm tonight on @zeetv - #brahmarakshas A photo posted by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Nov 20, 2016 at 6:59am PST

BrahmaRakshas is veryyyy strong but I'mma kill him with a Smile !! Haha ... Don't forget to watch #Brahmarakshas tonight at 9pm on @zeetv #tinyMe #madnessOnSet A photo posted by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Sep 17, 2016 at 5:35am PDT

Brahmarakshas taking Raina for a ride..Aaja meri gaadi me Baith Ja @krystledsouza A photo posted by Parag Tyagi (@paragtyagi) on Sep 11, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

YOU vs ME huh ? I say GOODLUCK !! #BrahmaRakshas 9pm tonighton @zeetv ! Don't miss !! A photo posted by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Sep 2, 2016 at 10:54pm PDT

Which among these pictures is your favourite? Do tell us know in the comments section below.