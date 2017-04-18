Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
18 Apr 2017 08:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Feel lucky to be part of Yeh Rishta..: Kanch Singh
Feel lucky to be part of Yeh Rishta..: Kanch Singh | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Let's Dance!

Let's Dance!

more pics Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Fun Instapics of Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi cast will make you go WOW!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2017 12:33 PM

The cast of Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz and its spin off Dil Boley Oberoi is a big happy family off-screen.

From the co-actors bonding well with each other, they never miss out any chance to have fun on sets whenever they get a little time out of their hectic shooting schedule. Their Instagram account is full of cool pictures that are loved by their fans a lot.  

Here we compile some of the fun Instapics of the Ishbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi’s gang that will just make your day. Have a look -  

Om-ru jodi kamaal di

A post shared by kunal jaisingh (@kunaljaisingh) on

Mooche ho toh natthulal jaisi Ho...

A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenu11) on

Aaj main upar,, sultana neeche... aaj main aage sultana hai AGAIN neeche #dilboleyoberoi

A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenu11) on

When we r too exhausted... we are too cute!! Our resting couch! #dilboleyoberoi

A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenu11) on

This Chota Packet is such a talented boy .. We love doing scenes together..hope its a treat to watch fr u guys too!

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Yay Mr. Lee is back. Missed you so much dost #rudrasinghoberoi#saumya#shivaysinghoberoi#friends#major#missing#welcomeback#

A post shared by Nehalaxmi Iyer (official) (@nehalaxmi_) on

RUMYA

A post shared by LEENESH MATTOO (@leenesh_mattoo) on

SAUMRU

A post shared by LEENESH MATTOO (@leenesh_mattoo) on

Which one of these is your favorite? Do share with us. 

Tags > Dil Boley Oberoi, FUN Instapics, Ishqbaaaz,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top