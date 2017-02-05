FUN Tweets of Bong actors you must see

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.

Time to time, the actors of T-town post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.

Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite actors. Enjoy!!!

Drinking it up pic.twitter.com/mCRoPWRxit — Sayani Datta (@Sayanidatta1) January 31, 2017

I think i've cognitive dissonance issues. pic.twitter.com/dJ2TYPZXIO — Anindya Chatterjee (@andyact) January 30, 2017

Suuuuper fun working with Baba for an ad !! pic.twitter.com/lqaWCIxDYg — Koel Mallick (@YourKoel) November 21, 2016

Su bistrito dhan khet... amar ebong aamader Bangla!!! Blessed ! pic.twitter.com/8wv9xSnhPb — Hiraan Chatterjee (@hiran_chatterji) January 22, 2017