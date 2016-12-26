FUN tweets of TV celebs that you just can't miss!

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

It's good to see so many celebrities from Bollywood and television taking to Twitter to connect and interact with their fans.

Here we are featuring some funny, weird, delightful tweets of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy!!

...and it's here!!! Merry Christmas to the world Let's begin with Fun, Frolic, Food and festivity #christmas pic.twitter.com/LixH6bnwG4 — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) December 24, 2016

Shot with the Mrs for our first campaign together for a telecom brand. Not sure if she'l believe my stories of how hard my job is, any more. pic.twitter.com/dR8P1R7F3s — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 16, 2016

Christmas with her is love and she is crazy pic.twitter.com/53dPiDrIZ8 — Samiksha jaiswal (@Samikshajaisw10) December 25, 2016

Tera sahaara mila, roshan sitaara mila... Taqdeer ki kashtiyon ko, kinaara mila @KishwerM pic.twitter.com/9zyvVHzQQ8 — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) December 23, 2016

Jag ghoomeya thare Jaissa nah koi pic.twitter.com/kvRdt5T5XW — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) December 9, 2016

Happy birthday maa may every child get a mother like you @kaaminikhanna pic.twitter.com/7B09Sp2BRB — Ragini Khanna (@iraginikhanna) December 17, 2016

waheguru ji da khalsa waheguruji ki fateh ! pic.twitter.com/rjgJ5rP80L — Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover22) December 2, 2016

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comment box below.