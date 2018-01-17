Home > Tv > features
Features

Gurmeet Choudhary & his lady love Debina Bonnerjee backpack through Europe

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2018 06:43 PM

Soon to be seen in J P Dutta’s multi-starrer, Paltan, Gurmeet Choudhary has been flooding his Instagram handle with pictures of him and his wife enjoying the picturesque beauty of a  Europe. Known as Ram and Sita of television before Gurmeet’s advent into films, the talented actor and his wife, Debina Bonnerjee have been giving every one relationship goals. After they fell in love while working together on the popular mythological show, Ramayan in 2008, the couple still remains into each other and their pictures together gives that away.
 
Knowing that his wife always wanted to backpack through Europe, Gurmeet planned a surprise holiday for her. The couple visited the London Eye in the Queen’s City and The Atomium in Brussels, and tourist attractions in Prague, Vienna and Budapest. After their arrival in India on the 19th January, Gurmeet will soon resume shooting for his upcoming military drama.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags > J P Dutta, Paltan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Ramayan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

Recent Video
17 Jan 2018 08:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Will Arshi Khan be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi & Jhalak Dikhla Ja next season ?
Will Arshi Khan be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Jan 2018 08:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
#TCChallenge Part 3 Namik, Donal & Vikram in Ek Deewani Thi
#TCChallenge Part 3 Namik, Donal & Vikram in... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days