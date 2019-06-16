Happy Father's Day: Here's the one thing our favourite TV actors have learned from their dads

MUMBAI: Father's Day is here! A good friend or a strict disciplinarian, a father is one of the most important figures in our lives. Like us, TV actors also love their fathers. We asked a few of them about the best advice they have received from their dads and how they plan to pamper them on this special day. Read on.

Nishant Malkani



My father's name is Deepak Malkani. One advice I got from him was that whatever you want to do in life, make sure that you strive to be the best in that profession. That is what gave me the courage to leave my promising set management career and join the world of arts and media. I strive to be the best each day thanks to his advice. This year, I've arranged for my parents to visit me first in Mumbai and then go a luxurious vacation to Goa so they can both spend some time with each other away from home and daily responsibilities. It's my way of thanking them for being such great parents.



Krishna Bharadwaj



My father's name is Dr. Aniket Bharadwaj. Whatever little acting I know is only because of my dad, as he himself is an actor, writer, and director based in Ranchi. Being a Ph.D. in Hindi, my training of shuddh Hindi started in my childhood only. That's how I'm able to pull off a character like Tenali Rama well, where I've to speak in shuddh Hindi language. So there's no one advice but a whole lot of acting mantras he has given me that will help me all my life in my acting career. I'll be away from him this Father's Day as I'll be shooting in Mumbai, but I'm going to send him a lot of gifts.



Rehaan Roy



My father's full name is Rabin Roy. My father is not just my best friend but also someone I can go up to and ask for any kind of advice or suggestion. The best thing that I learned from my father is to stay real and stay honest to yourself. The world will speak about you irrespective of you doing good or bad. But staying real to yourself will always lead you to success. I honestly don’t believe in celebrating Father’s Day on one day. I stay far from home. So I can’t meet him very often. But I make sure I speak with him every day. Not only on this particular day, but I also try to make him feel the best every day. He is my motivation and will always stay the same forever.



Gaurav Sharma



My father's name is Mr. Maghvendra Sharma. The first and the most important advice my father gave me was 'Never work for money. Work for respect. Money will follow.' I'm planning a family trip to Uttrakhand. My father loves traveling. And we'll be taking a road trip, which covers scenic places like Haridwar and Hrishikesh.



Rahul Sharma



My father's name is Shri Mahesh Kumar Sharma. He is the only idol in my life, and the advice that I have received from him is 'Karmath Bano Karmat Nahi'. He believes that hard work is everything. Give your 100%, and God will definitely help you. Do your work, concentrate on it, and believe in it, and it will definitely happen. I follow his advice till date. My parents are in town and I am planning a trip with them somewhere nearby, to some hill station or something. So I have planned to have a good time with my family. Maybe I will give a surprise gift to my father, like a watch or something. Cutting a cake and gifting him will surprise him because he is not at all aware of Father's Day, so I will tell him on that day, and I am sure when he gets to know about it, he will be very happy.



Rahuol Lohani



My father's name is Kewalanand Lohani. To be very honest, my father is filled with lots of advice, and in spite of not getting that kind of fame or mileage that I could have got, my father handled those situations very nicely. My father believes in meditation, and he has not just followed Osho but many other people too. He always says that a person can be right or wrong, but teaching can't, so whenever you tell something to somebody or somebody tells something to you, it depends on you as to how do you take that advice. I used to see him meditating for hours, so I started meditations, and I believe in it a lot. Today's generation genuinely needs meditation because the stress level has increased in terms of studies, in careers, as well as in day-to-day challenges, and the only thing that can save them is meditation. He used to tell me that we should always pass good things to our kids, as when a bird's child starts to fly, the bird never looks back to see what will happen. So you have to be independent because when you realize that you are independent you don't look back to see that your parents are there to help you or not. He taught me that we have to accept everything and every challenge of life and to make oneself strong to handle the situations alone. I follow his lessons till now, and today there's no success that takes me higher and no failure that can beat me. For me, everything is momentary. If something is there today, then it would not be there tomorrow. My father stays in Ghaziabad so I won't be able to go there as he is traveling right now. He sends me bouquets and cakes and videos of how they celebrate. On his birthday, we gifted him a Scooty, and it was a big surprise for him and he was very happy to see how we planned and arranged all the things. This time, there's no surprise as such, as he will not be here, as he is traveling, so I would just call him and wish him.'



Helly Shah



My father's name is Gautam C. Shah. There are a lot of things that I have learned from him, and the things that I have learned will always be there with me. One is punctuality. I have always taken that effort of being punctual always. He has always advised me how to use money in the right way and not randomly waste it. He made me understand the importance of education and it's role in our lives. It's not going to be a great kind of celebration, because he stays in Ahmedabad, so I would send him something.



Tinaa Dattaa



My father's name is Tapan Kumar Datta. One advice that he has always given me is that karma speaks, and what is destined for you shall always be yours. No matter what, no one can take that away from you, and you should not envy anyone.



Aastha Chaudhary

My father’s name is Mr. Banesingh Chaudhary. One important lesson that I have taken from my father is that we should never forget our roots. Be humble and grounded. When I was leaving home and coming here to Mumbai, he specifically told me to stay grounded. This industry is full of glitter, and all that glitters is not gold. And this name fame and money are all temporary. Your real treasure is your roots and family.



I haven’t plan anything on this Father’s Day. But my only intention is always to make him proud.



Adaa Khan



My father's name is Abaas Khan. One thing that he has always given me is that we should not trust everyone blindly, and since I am a spender, he always keeps telling me to save, but I believe in living for today.



Aniruddh Dave



My father Vitin Dave has given me an excellent upbringing. The values he has given me has made me the person I am. He always told me that good work follows the money, and never hurt anyone on your way up in your career. I follow what my father taught me. My father lives in Jaipur. I would talk to him on the phone, as I can't go to Jaipur as I am shooting for my TV show Patiala Babes.



Asmita Sood

My father's name is Ashwani Sood, The advice my dad gave me that I follow till date is that nothing is impossible. He is someone who calms me down whenever I’m stressed out. He stands out there like a rock for me every time even when feeling low or stressed out. I will be in Mumbai on Father's Day but I will send something for him from here itself. I am thinking about a nice gift and some chocolate cake as he loves chocolate just like I do.



Kinshuk Vaidya



My father's name is Nitin M Vaidya. The advice he always gives me is be a good human being, and the rest will follow. I will spend some time with him on this Father's Day as we both are very busy with our respective professions and don't get much time.