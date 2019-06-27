Here are the Indian television industry's BFFs!

MUMBAI: Friendships these days are very fickle. Especially in the competitive television industry, it’s very difficult to maintain friendships and keep them going strong. True friendship is unconditional. Irrespective of how busy we become, friends never complain about not spending time with him. This holds true for actors, who rare get time with their friends.



But there are a few actors who have managed to be good friends against all odds.



Have a look!



1) Karan Wahi and Asha Negi



Karan Wahi and Asha Negi have been friends for a long time, and the two call themselves travel buddies and frequently go on vacations together. They give us major friendship goals through the various posts that they share on their social media accounts.



Check out their posts here.



Ravi and Rithvik are also very thick friends in the industry. The two have known each other for quite some time, and on many occasions, they have expressed their love for each other. In an interview, Ravi’s better half Sargun said that if she is jealous of anyone it is Rithvik as the two inseparable. They can be called the Jai and Veeru of the television industry.Check out these photos.

These two met on the sets of Beyadh where Kavita essayed the role of Jenny’s mother. Post that, the two have been getting along and are fond of each other. In fact, Kavita considers Jenny one of her closest friends.Check their posts here.The friendship between these two talented actresses has never been hidden, and two have always been vocal about their friendship. Sanaya in an interview had said that the two are such thick friends that they used to go for auditions together, and people say two actress can’t be friends, but they have broken that myth with their strong friendship.Check some of their fun-filled pictures below.

Anita and Surbhi are among the most successful actresses of television, and the two met on the sets of Naagin 3. They frequently entertain their fans and the audiences with posts.These are some of their fun pictures.Priyank and Hina met in the Bigg Boss house, and the two have been really very close friends post the show.Check out their pictures below.