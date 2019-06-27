Here are the Indian television industry's BFFs!

MUMBAI: Friendships these days are very fickle. Especially in the competitive television industry, it’s very difficult to maintain friendships and keep them going strong. True friendship is unconditional. Irrespective of how busy we become, friends never complain about not spending time with him. This holds true for actors, who rare get time with their friends.
But there are a few actors who have managed to be good friends against all odds.
Have a look!
1) Karan Wahi and Asha Negi
Karan Wahi and Asha Negi have been friends for a long time, and the two call themselves travel buddies and frequently go on vacations together. They give us major friendship goals through the various posts that they share on their social media accounts.
Check out their posts here.
View this post on Instagram
What A JOURNEY... London i will always remember this one Also @ashanegi considering we can travel together and not kill each other ,ur stuck with me for the rest of ur Life for more getaways,trips and a million more memories kyunki DOST na koi.... hehehhe (aage u always complete) #london #2019 #cwc19 #cwc2019 #bleedblue #teamindia
View this post on Instagram
Everybody wants a twin, but only some cool people get lucky.. Even though I might have got it late in life but do you think I care I just want to let you both know that you mean the world to me. Even though I might not say, but in my heart I appreciate all the things you both do for example---- (always preaching me) I guess I was your kid in my last birth As a mom I have learnt sooooo much from you both...my pillars of strength... Richly blessed is how i feel having you both in my life, must have surely done some good deeds. I only have one thing to say THANKYOUUUU FOR GRACING MY LIFE... @jenniferwinget1 @ahanaghai
Who is your favourite Radha-Krishna jodi?
Add new comment