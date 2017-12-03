Hit and Misses of the week

Tinsel town beauties and their love for trying out new styles is something we love and admire. The beauties love experimenting with different looks, even though not all manage to impress the fans and end up looking an utter disappointment sometimes.

Setting a trend or a style quotient is not that easy and the struggle to try something new and to nail that look is something the celebrities juggle with.

For some, it’s a hit and for some, it’s a miss as they end up portraying a disastrous sense of styling and become the butt of ridicule in the game of our weekly hits and misses.

Take a look at this week’s set of hits and misses, where, a few gorgeous actresses managed to win our hearts with their mind-boggling sense of style whereas a few need to work hard on theirs.

Surbhi Jyoti (HIT)

The Qubool Hai actress, Surbhi who has managed to win over the hearts of her fans by her acting skills has once again managed to please us with her irresistible dressing style. Surbhi Jyoti looks gorgeous in her traditional attire and the smile that she has worn along with the attire is just an add on. This surely is a hit for us.

Asha Negi (HIT)



The beautiful Asha Negi looks simply divine in a wine coloured shoulder, slit gown combined with shimmer nudes and minimal makeup that makes her stand out from the rest. This indeed is a hit for us, what do you feel?





Kanchi Singh (MISS)



We fail to understand what style is the actress Kanchi Singh carrying in this click. Is she trying to show her sporty side or her trendy side, we are confused ourselves and this sure is a miss for us in the race of this week “Hit and Miss.”





Neha Saxena (HIT)



The beautiful Neha Saxena looks admiringly gorgeous in a simple yet so pleasing attire. The actress is portraying a perfect definition for a go-to-look . She looks spunky in a pair of rugged jeans and a simple T-shirt topped with a natural hairdo. She definitely is a hit in this week’s hits and misses.





Shiv Shakti Sachdev (HIT)



Exquisite is what Shiv Shakti Sachdev is looking at this click. The bubbly actress has combined a boyfriend shirt along with a broad brown belt that is accentuating her curves beautifully. The simple scarf and the classy footwear is making the attire and Shiv Shakti gorgeous as ever. This surely is a hit for us.





Tina Datta (HIT)



The small screen Ichha who won many hearts for her acting in many shows on TV is a treat to watch. The actress loves experimenting with her looks and is killing it in this click. Tina is wearing a sexy black dress and her without a doubt is a head turner and is on our lists of hits this week.





Tridha Chaudhary (HIT)



Simple, comfy and perfect is what Tridha is looking for this click. Even though the actress is wearing nothing hi-fi or glamourous yet Tridha looks magnificent in a peach coloured cotton romper. A perfect outfit for the weather of Mumbai Tridha's attire is surely a hit.





Puja Kameshwar Sharma (MISS)



The actress has impressed the fans with a few gorgeous clicks of herself in the past but this outfit is not a hit for us this week. Puja is wearing a yellow-orange tinge short dress with a printed belt in the front. We feel fans have seen Puja in much better attire. This outfit lands her in the queue of misses this week.





Vahbiz Dorabjee (MISS):

The stunning actress has managed to look stunning in almost all her attires but the long peach sequence striped shimmer gown donned by Vahbiz is a miss for sure. The dress is not at all complementing the beauty of the actress and hence lands ion the category of MIss.



Dressing up and trying new trends is not an easy task but yet our sexy tinsel town beauties try hard to impress their fans. Tellychakkar love the effort our beauties put in and we applaud them for their effort.