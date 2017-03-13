Hot Downloads

Features

#Holi: TV stars and the colour that describes them

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2017 11:55 AM

The empty canvas of life will soon be filled with colors!

After all its Holi today!!!

The day of colors, happiness and sweets is here. With so many varieties of shades out there, TV celebs choose the one that describes them best.

Here have a look:

Shashank Vyas

I believe Red, the colour of love and celebration, describes me the best. I also believe in making the most of life.  

Harshita Gaur

Yellow and orange! I think they both represent brightness, positivity, hope and enlightenment. And I think I am a very positive person who wants to enlighten lives including mine.

Ankit Gera

I guess blue and black. Blue for its coolness and smoothness, and black because it goes with everything. I am also a very soft-hearted, adjusting person.

Neha Kaul

Blue defines me completely. It is the colour of stability and imaginations as deep as the sky and the sea. It exhibits inner security and confidence. No doubt it's my favourite colour.

Annirudh Dave

I relate to white the most, as it signifies peace. As a person, I am also extremely peace-loving. 

Saanvi Talvar

My favourite colour is Red. It’s the colour of extremes and the colour of energy, passion, love and action. It’s also the colour of blood and fire.

Barkha Singh

White color represents me. Reason is that I believe in purity of soul and thoughts. Also, I have a lot of different shades and sides to me and when you mix light of all colors, you get the universal color white.

Wish you all a colourful Holi!!!

