Choosing or penning down the right caption to complement your photo is an art and not everyone is pro on this but actress Nusrat Jahan surely knows the trick.

The Shotru and Bolo Dugga Maiki fame actress shares cool, stylish, delightful and fun photos with interesting captions on Twitter. Here we have compiled five latest Twitter pics of the actress exclusively for you.

Take a look.

Color ur life... when u feel grey..!!! pic.twitter.com/NkiDsXXqCP — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) November 9, 2017

Style is much more interesting than fashion... ppl are watching.. make it worthwhile pic.twitter.com/72VhHrjNt1 — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) November 5, 2017

Be yourself... everyone else is taken..!!! pic.twitter.com/vOxEpxsa6F — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) October 26, 2017

Thanks dada @prosenjitbumba for the lovely dinner party... the Man who’s holds us all together.. luv upic.twitter.com/OUUASCVqll — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) October 8, 2017