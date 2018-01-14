I don’t let negativity affect me: Shubhangi Atre

Angoori Bhabhi from &TV’s popular comedy drama Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain (Edit II) has become a household name.

Her innocence is bound to make someone smile. This talented actress Shubhangi Atre is nailing the role with perfection.

The show had witnessed one of the major replacements when Shubhangi had replaced Shilpa Shinde to carry the legacy forward. The popularity of Angoori continued to soar and Shubhangi is winning appreciations from her admirers.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Shubhangi shared how wonderful her journey with the show had been, working with the team and much more.

Excerpts from the interview –

How has been your journey as Angoori so far?

I am about to complete two years with the show in March and it’s been wonderful. Time flies! It feels like yesterday that I had joined the show and its two years already. I feel that we had a good time when the time has flown so fast.

It was such a major replacement when you were finalized to play the role of Angoori. So was it easy for you to adapt the role and be comfortable with it?

It’s a very different character in terms of its language and body language but, I didn’t want to copy. So, keeping the USP in mind, I changed the tone of the character a bit and did it in my own style. I always make sure that it should look real and not fake. Whichever character you play on-screen, it should look believable and the audience should connect to it. I feel that the camera easily catches everything and an actor should always keep this point in mind. You should feel it first to make it alive.

I still feel that there is a lot of scope in this character it’s a very fun and a colorful character. Angoori is innocent and beautiful. She has a unique sex appeal which she herself is unaware about. According to me, the USP of Angoori’s character is her innocence. Her innocence is her beauty.

How is the team to work with?

It’s a wonderful team to work with. Asif (Sheikh) ji and Rohit (Rohitash Gour) ji are masters of comedy so I just observe them and get to learn a lot. I get a lot of inspiration from them. They do everything with so much of dedication. I am very comfortable working with everyone here who has become a family to me.

It often happens that two actresses don’t get along well on the sets or have cold wars between them. So how is your off-screen rapport with Soumya (Tandon)?

It’s a very good bonding and we both are sorted. Both of us belong to good families and there is no competition between us. Her character is totally different from mine. We both compliment each other and I can say is all is well.

Do you think that it’s difficult to make the audience laugh?

Yes it is! Shashank Bali, our genius director, takes up minute things to enhance the scene and make it fun. The audience get to see healthy flirting in the show which they enjoy watching. It’s the magic of writing and direction.

Negativity is a part and parcel of an actor’s life. So how do you handle it?

I don’t let negativity affect me. I am a very positive person and I keep myself away from all the negativity. Sometimes I do become upset but, then I believe in forgive and forget. I also ask for forgiveness whenever I go wrong. I always try to understand first about the situation that could have led the other person to behave like that. We should always learn to move on without holding any grudges with anyone and most importantly, keep the kid inside you alive.

You have come a long way in your acting career. Have you ever felt like giving up in your journey?

No, never! Acting is my passion, a food for my soul so, I will never quit it till my last breath. I always pray to God that I keep getting good work and continue doing it. It keeps me alive and makes me happy. So I can never give that up.

Are you following Bigg Boss 11? Since the finale is around, we would like to know whom are you supporting. Please share.

Not regularly but sometimes I do follow the show. Vikas (Gupta) is a dear friend and I really wish and pray that he wins the show. ***

TellyChakkar had a lot of fun chitchatting with this powerhouse of talent. Hope our readers have as much fun reading about their very own Angoori bhabhi!

TellyChakkar wishes Shubhangi all the best for her journey ahead!