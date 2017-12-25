I lost my virginity during Roadies' auditions, reveals Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra started his career with the dating reality show Splitsvilla and soon became a sensation amongst the girls. His luscious lips, his chiseled abs and his good looks were enough to make the opposite sex drool over him. Undoubtedly, Paras’ is everyone’s eye candy and it won’t be wrong to tag him as a fantasy boy. The model turned actor is bold enough to shed some lights on the concealed aspects of his life.

The Delhi lad is currently seen in &TV’s Badho Bahu got in a candid chat with TellyChakkar. In this chat, Paras shed all inhibitions and gave us a glimpse of his sex life. Without any inhibitions, the sexy lad shared some scintillating facts about his ideas and thoughts on his rumpy pumpy.

How many times do you think about sex?

It actually depends on the day. If I’m busy then 10 times a day, if I’m not working then multiply it by 10 times. (Laughs)

How many times can you do it in a day?

I’m a Punjabi! We are known for our stamina. People say that they get done in just 3-4 rounds and for me 3-4 times a day is very normal. If I have to give a number it will be around 5-6 times.

When did you lose your virginity?

At the age of 17 in Chandigarh. It happened during the auditions of Roadies. That time I had a girlfriend in Chandigarh. I was in the city for the auditions, however, when she called me, I preferred doing it with her than giving auditions. We did it in a hotel and trust me it was fun.

What is your kind? Rough/ Wild/ Kinky/ Smooth?

Anything! I want to explore everything but only with a girl.

Your favorite position

Honestly, I’ve tried all the style but doggy is the one I can’t do without.

Weirdest place you’ve done it?

I once did it with a girl in an open balcony. The weird part was that there were people around in the living room and we could also see people from the balcony. I have done it in many weird places. It also happened in a plane. I was flying to Dubai in first class. The air hostess was a friend of mine. After brief flirting we made out in the air! That was one of the best one.

Fantasy place where you wish to do it?

I’ve done it everywhere. Even in underwater and trust me it is boring. You don’t get the feel. Also, I don’t want to do it on the sets.

Would you ever swing the other way?

NO! Never! I’ve got many offers. Many big names from the industry have offered but I just can’t do it maybe that is the reason I’m lacking behind.

Chocolate or Strawberry?

Chocolate.

What if you were a porn star what would your name be?

Percy since that was my alias when I was working in a call centre.

A big turn on for you

Good smell.

A big turn off for you

A bad breath.

Your best feature

My lips.

Your biggest strength

I’m great with foreplay. I can satisfy a girl 90% just through foreplay.

Submissive or Dominating?

All about dominating.

Would you pose nude for playgirl if they offered you $1,000,000.

Of course! I don’t mind going naked but only for a brand.

What comes to your head when I say

1. Sex

Good

2. Underwear

It should be fine

3. Unprotected sex

I love it. You get the feel only without condoms. See, I’m very exclusive. I don’t sleep around with every other girl. So I’m safe. Also, I do my checkup every six months.

4. Your first kiss

When I was in sixth grade.

5. Sex Toys

I haven’t used.

6. One Night stand

No

7. Phone sex

I hate it

8. Orgy or Threesome

Threesome is my fantasy. I haven’t done it but I don’t know if I’ll be comfortable doing it.

9. BDSM

I can’t hurt my partner

If you had to seduce someone how would you do in the quickest way?

Just with my talking skills.