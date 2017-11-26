I prefer doing it without condoms- Rahul Sharma

Remember that Quickie where TV actor Rahul Sharma was tagged as a Sanskaari lad?

Well post that article everyone’s curiosity to know Sharma has skyrocketed. Is the sansaakri actor the same when he gets naughty on bed?

For the first time, Rahul Sharma who is currently seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, got honest about his intimate secrets. TellyChakkar got in touch with the talented artist who is a self claimed “yogi”, wherein he spoke candidly about his virginity, sex and much more.

Some of his dirty confessions will turn you on, while some will make you adore him. One thing is for sure, sanskaari or not, Rahul indeed is exclusive only to lucky girls!

Read the excerpts below and churn your fantasies rolling with the “fantasy boy.”

How many times do you think about sex?

It actually depends on the day. Sometimes I’m totally off the mood for months, while sometimes I think of it for 10-12 times a day. Currently I’m not in that phase to think.

How many times can you do it in a day?

(Laughs) Well that’s a secret. To know that, she has to be with me. Honestly if you do it correctly even one time is enough.

When did you lose your virginity?

At the age of 24! I’m totally sanskari in that sense. I lost my virginity late but it was worth the wait. It was amazing. Frankly, it completely depends on the person with whom you lose your virginity. Mine was magical because I did it with the right person. My first time was like soul connecting and pure.

What is your kind? Rough/ Wild/ Kinky/ Smooth?

It depends on the person.

Your favorite position

I like to experiment. So I just don’t have one favorite position I have many. But if I have to pick, it will be missionary, since simple is always beautiful. Frankly, I start from basic and then take it to advance level.

Weirdest place you’ve done it?

Once I did it in a car , in a not so comfortable place. In fact, we were about to get caught! However, I have always been smart enough to avoid getting caught.

Fantasy place where you wish to do it?

In the sea. I have to do it underwater once with waves. Actually, I have many fantasies, I’m like a fantasy boy.

Would you ever swing the other way?

NO! Never! I trust myself that I won’t ever swing other way. I love girls too much to swing any other way.

Chocolate or Strawberry?

I prefer natural. (After a brief pause) I don’t use any flavor. I prefer to do it without condoms.

What if you were a porn star what would your name be?

Roxy the sexy or maybe just Roxy.

A big turn on for you

The way people look into my eyes. The way a girl sees me.

A big turn off for you

There are many, out of which one is if the touch or the response of the person is not good.

Your best feature

My eyes! I can kill people from my eyes.

Your biggest strength

Confidence and flirting skills. On bed my biggest strength is that I’m great with foreplay.

Submissive or Dominating?

It depends on the mood. Mostly I’m dominating but don’t mind being the submissive one if it turns me on.

Would you pose nude for playgirl if they offered you $1,000,000.

Never! I’m not for sale. I’ll never pose for any money. If a girl wants to see me, she has to get to know me in real and connect with me.

What comes to your head when I say

1. Sex

More than pleasure, connection

2. Underwear

It should be classy

3. Unprotected sex

It is not a good thing but it is the most enjoyable. I would not suggest this to anyone but I like to do it (smiles).

4. Your first kiss

Memorable

5. Sex Toys

Not interested. I prefer real things

6. One Night stand

Not up for it

7. Phone sex

Nope

8. Orgy or Threesome

Not a fan of either of it

9. BDSM

It should be pleasurable and not painful

If you had to seduce someone how would you do in the quickest way?

I’ll just let my eyes talk that’s the best way to seduce.