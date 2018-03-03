I would love to play Deepika Padukone’s role from Padmaavat: Samentha Fernandes

Mumbai: The gorgeous lady, Samentha Fernandes, who gained fame and recognition for her role in Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance/D3 as Simmi Malhotra, in a tête-à-tête with TellyChakkar says that she can’t imagine her life without her three lovelies.

Samentha, without a doubt, is the most vibrant and graceful dancer and a stupendous actor. The tinsel town beauty has never traveled alone but wishes to as she wants to explore new places and meet new people.

The actress considers Mumbai to be one of the most over-hyped cities and shares that she would love to be in Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s shoes.

Read on to know more about what Samentha has to share and also about her most prized possessions-

Good script or money?

Good script, obviously.

Roles that you wish to play in future?

I would love to play a role from Padmaavat; want to be in Deepika Padukone’s shoes.

If you get a chance to go back in time, what is that one thing you would like to change?

I don’t feel I would want to change anything, I am happy with what I have in life.

What keeps you away from controversy?

(Laughs) Mummy, Papa kya bolenge is what keeps me away from controversies.

If not a TV actor, what would you have been?

I am a graduate in Psychology, if not an actor I would have been a Psychologist.

If given a chance would you like to play a mythological role?

(Thinks) No, I wouldn’t want to play.

One ‘hot’ actor you would like to be marooned on an island.

Chris Hemsworth (Laughs)

If you ever get a chance to do a film who would you dream of being cast opposite to?

Chris Hemsworth.

What will be the last words to be written on your grave?

(Laughs) Something funny for sure.

What was one of your most defining moments in life?

India Fest with D3. The crowd response was truly insane and something I would always cherish. I still remember the feeling, seemed as if I was amidst a sea of people.

If you could only keep five possessions, what would they be?

My 3 lovelies, my cats, Chock, Duster and Flash. My mom and dad. I can’t live without them; they truly are my prized possessions.